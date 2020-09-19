Head-To-Head Comparison: Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) versus Gulf Island Fabrication (NYSE:GIFI)

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) and Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Gulf Island Fabrication alerts:

This table compares Gulf Island Fabrication and Arcosa’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gulf Island Fabrication $303.31 million 0.16 -$49.39 million N/A N/A Arcosa $1.74 billion 1.26 $113.30 million $2.35 19.32

Arcosa has higher revenue and earnings than Gulf Island Fabrication.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.3% of Gulf Island Fabrication shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.1% of Gulf Island Fabrication shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Arcosa shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Gulf Island Fabrication and Arcosa, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gulf Island Fabrication 0 0 0 0 N/A Arcosa 0 1 3 0 2.75

Arcosa has a consensus target price of $53.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.74%. Given Arcosa’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Arcosa is more favorable than Gulf Island Fabrication.

Profitability

This table compares Gulf Island Fabrication and Arcosa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gulf Island Fabrication -13.87% -16.63% -10.38% Arcosa 6.32% 6.86% 5.11%

Volatility and Risk

Gulf Island Fabrication has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arcosa has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Arcosa beats Gulf Island Fabrication on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gulf Island Fabrication

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures, modules, and marine vessels in the United States. It operates through in segments: Fabrication, Shipyard, Services, and EPC. The Fabrication segment fabricates modules for petrochemical and industrial facilities, foundations for alternative energy developments, and other steel structures. It also fabricates offshore drilling and production platforms, and other offshore structures for customers in the oil and gas industry, including jackets and deck sections of fixed production platforms, hull, tendon, and/or deck sections of floating production platforms, piles, wellhead protectors, and subsea templates, as well as various production, compressor, and utility modules with pressure vessels. The Shipyard segment fabricates newbuild vessels, such as offshore support and multi-purpose service vessels, research and salvage vessels, tug boats, towboats, barges, drydocks, anchor handling vessels, lift boats, and other marine vessels. It also performs steel repair, blasting, painting, electrical systems repair, and machinery and piping system repairs; and propeller, shaft, and rudder reconditioning services. In addition, this segment performs conversion projects that include lengthening vessels, modifying vessels to permit their use for various activities, and other modifications to vessels. The Services segment provides interconnect piping and related services for offshore platforms and inland structures; contracts services for various on-site construction and maintenance activities to the oil and gas companies; and fabricates packaged skid units and performs various civil and drainage projects, such as pump stations, levee reinforcement, bulkheads, and other work for state and local governments. The EPC segment offers pricing, planning and scheduling for the SeaOne project. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc. manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction. It serves concrete producers; commercial, residential, industrial, and highway contractors; manufacturers of masonry products; state and local governments; and equipment rental dealers. The Energy Equipment Group segment provides structural wind towers for wind turbine producers; steel utility structures for electricity transmission and distribution; and pressurized and non-pressurized storage and distribution containers that store and transport various products, such as propane, anhydrous ammonia, and natural gas liquids. The Transportation Products Group segment offers hopper barges, tank barges, fiberglass covers, hatches, castings, and winches for commercial marine transportation companies and industrial shippers; axles, circular forgings, and coupling devices for freight, tank, locomotive, and passenger rail transportation equipment, as well as for other industrial uses; and cast components for use in the industrial and mining sectors. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Island Fabrication Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Island Fabrication and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.