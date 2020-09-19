Head-To-Head Contrast: Vince (NYSE:VNCE) versus Ascena Retail Group (NYSE:ASNAQ)

Ascena Retail Group (OTCMKTS:ASNAQ) and Vince (NYSE:VNCE) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Ascena Retail Group and Vince’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascena Retail Group -23.35% -39.78% -22.84% Vince 4.14% -20.65% -5.51%

This table compares Ascena Retail Group and Vince’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascena Retail Group $5.49 billion 0.00 -$661.40 million N/A N/A Vince $375.19 million 0.18 $30.40 million ($0.14) -40.93

Vince has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ascena Retail Group.

Risk & Volatility

Ascena Retail Group has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vince has a beta of 2.6, suggesting that its stock price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ascena Retail Group and Vince, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascena Retail Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Vince 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.5% of Ascena Retail Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.0% of Vince shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of Ascena Retail Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 74.0% of Vince shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vince beats Ascena Retail Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ascena Retail Group

Ascena Retail Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel for women and tween girls in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through four segments: Premium Fashion, Plus Fashion, Kids Fashion, and Value Fashion. It offers a range of merchandise, including apparel, accessories, footwear, and intimates; and lifestyle products comprising cosmetics and bedroom accessories. The company also offers casual clothing, career wear, dressy apparel, and active wear, as well as special occasion and classic apparel. Its principal brands comprise Ann Taylor, LOFT, dressbarn, Lane Bryant, Catherines, and Justice brands. The company also offers its products through its Websites, including anntaylor.com, LOFT.com, outlet.loft.com, louandgrey.com, dressbarn.com, lanebryant.com, catherines.com, and shopjustice.com. As of February 19, 2020, it operated approximately 2,800 stores. The company was formerly known as Dress Barn, Inc. and changed its name to Ascena Retail Group, Inc. in January 2011. Ascena Retail Group, Inc. was founded in 1962 and is based in Mahwah, New Jersey. On July 23, 2020, Ascena Retail Group, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Virginia.

About Vince

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct-To-Consumer. It offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, T-shirts, handbags, footwear, and outerwear; and men's products comprising T-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denim, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand. The company sells its products directly to consumers through its branded specialty retail stores and outlet stores, as well as through its vince.com e-commerce platform; and to wholesale department stores and specialty stores. As of February 2, 2019, it operated 59 stores, including 45 company-operated full-price retail stores and 14 company-operated outlets. The company was formerly known as Apparel Holding Corp. and changed its name to Vince Holding Corp. in November 2013. Vince Holding Corp. was founded in 2002 and is based in New York, New York.

