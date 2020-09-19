Head-To-Head Review: Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) and Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) and Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Evelo Biosciences has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.9, indicating that its share price is 190% more volatile than the S&P 500.

86.1% of Evelo Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Evelo Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Evelo Biosciences and Constellation Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evelo Biosciences N/A N/A -$85.47 million ($2.67) -1.82 Constellation Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$85.55 million ($3.04) -7.25

Constellation Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Evelo Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Evelo Biosciences and Constellation Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evelo Biosciences N/A -141.08% -88.12% Constellation Pharmaceuticals N/A -34.28% -28.48%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Evelo Biosciences and Constellation Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evelo Biosciences 0 3 2 0 2.40 Constellation Pharmaceuticals 0 3 7 0 2.70

Evelo Biosciences presently has a consensus price target of $10.33, indicating a potential upside of 113.06%. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $46.56, indicating a potential upside of 111.23%. Given Evelo Biosciences’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Evelo Biosciences is more favorable than Constellation Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Constellation Pharmaceuticals beats Evelo Biosciences on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815, which are in Phase 1b placebo-controlled dose-escalating safety and tolerability clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, asthma, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and inflammatory bowel diseases. The company is also involved in developing EDP150, a monoclonal microbial candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of colorectal cancer, triple-negative breast cancer, and melanoma, as well as patients who have relapsed on prior PD-1/L1 inhibitor treatment across multiple tumor types. Evelo Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Constellation Pharmaceuticals

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors. It is also developing CPI-0209, which is in preclinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Epigenetix, Inc. and changed its name to Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2008. Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

