Head to Head Review: Simplicity Esports and Gaming (OTCMKTS:WINR) vs. Drive Shack (OTCMKTS:DS)

Simplicity Esports and Gaming (OTCMKTS:WINR) and Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.8% of Drive Shack shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.1% of Simplicity Esports and Gaming shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Drive Shack shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Simplicity Esports and Gaming and Drive Shack, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Simplicity Esports and Gaming 0 0 0 0 N/A Drive Shack 0 0 4 0 3.00

Drive Shack has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 187.77%. Given Drive Shack’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Drive Shack is more favorable than Simplicity Esports and Gaming.

Profitability

This table compares Simplicity Esports and Gaming and Drive Shack’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simplicity Esports and Gaming -304.12% -42.96% -28.92% Drive Shack -35.12% -480.82% -16.75%

Risk & Volatility

Simplicity Esports and Gaming has a beta of -0.05, meaning that its stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Drive Shack has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Simplicity Esports and Gaming and Drive Shack’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simplicity Esports and Gaming $860,000.00 12.51 -$2.62 million N/A N/A Drive Shack $272.06 million 0.34 -$54.85 million ($0.84) -1.65

Simplicity Esports and Gaming has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Drive Shack.

Summary

Drive Shack beats Simplicity Esports and Gaming on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company Profile

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company operates as an esports company in the United States and Brazil. It owns and manages professional esports teams, such as Flamengo Esports, one of the top League of Legends team in Latin America. It holds online, play-at-home esports tournaments, allowing gamers to compete for cash and prizes from the comfort of their homes. It also collects and royalty from over 40 esports gaming centers, owned by franchisees. The centers blend the latest high performance gaming PCs and consoles for casual and competitive gaming, sales of gaming related merchandise and equipment, and organized grassroots leagues and tournaments.

Drive Shack Company Profile

Drive Shack Inc. owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses. Its Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates an entertainment golf venue in Orlando, Florida. This segment also focuses on opening a chain of dining and entertainment golf venues in the United States and internationally, which combine golf, competition, dining, and fun. The company's Traditional Golf Properties segment owns and operates golf properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, leased, or managed 66 properties in 11 states. The company also invests in loans and securities. The company was formerly known as Newcastle Investment Corp. and changed its name to Drive Shack Inc. in December 2016. Drive Shack Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in New York, New York.

