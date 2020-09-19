Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PEAK. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

PEAK traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.60. 6,818,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,328,528. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.93 and its 200 day moving average is $26.55. Healthpeak Properties has a 52 week low of $18.63 and a 52 week high of $37.93.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $588.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.25 million. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rikoon Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.2% in the second quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 12.7% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 10.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.9% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 71,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

