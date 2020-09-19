Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Price Down 10% This Week

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be purchased for $0.0345 or 0.00000311 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, OKEx and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a market cap of $183.14 million and $5.80 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009040 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00046226 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00247397 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00092568 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $162.48 or 0.01465672 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009030 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000257 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph (CRYPTO:HBAR) is a coin. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,311,965,402 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

Hedera Hashgraph can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, HitBTC, OKEx and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

