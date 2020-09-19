HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Upgraded to Buy at Main First Bank

Main First Bank upgraded shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HDELY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HDELY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. ValuEngine lowered HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Societe Generale lowered HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

HDELY opened at $12.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.50. HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR has a 1-year low of $6.24 and a 1-year high of $15.28.

HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HDELY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

