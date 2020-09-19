Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays cut Heineken from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th.
Shares of HEINY traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $46.63. 189,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,640. The firm has a market cap of $53.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Heineken has a 12 month low of $37.43 and a 12 month high of $57.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.87.
Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; and Europe segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Tecate, Red Stripe, Kruovice, Birra Morett, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.
