Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays cut Heineken from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th.

Shares of HEINY traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $46.63. 189,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,640. The firm has a market cap of $53.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Heineken has a 12 month low of $37.43 and a 12 month high of $57.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.87.

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; and Europe segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Tecate, Red Stripe, Kruovice, Birra Morett, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

