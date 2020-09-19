Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Short Interest Update

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the August 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:HEINY opened at $46.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.87. Heineken has a one year low of $37.43 and a one year high of $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $53.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.78.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on HEINY shares. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays downgraded Heineken from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.
Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; and Europe segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Tecate, Red Stripe, Kruovice, Birra Morett, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.
