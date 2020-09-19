Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Short Interest Update

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the August 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:HEINY opened at $46.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.87. Heineken has a one year low of $37.43 and a one year high of $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $53.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.78.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HEINY shares. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays downgraded Heineken from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; and Europe segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Tecate, Red Stripe, Kruovice, Birra Morett, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

