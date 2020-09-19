Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Receives $39.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.40.

Several analysts have weighed in on HLIO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Helios Technologies from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Helios Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th.

In other Helios Technologies news, Director Alexander Schuetz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $127,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,474.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,545 shares of company stock worth $268,236. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sara Bay Financial acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies during the second quarter valued at $46,059,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 31.1% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,671,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,875 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 103.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 577,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,509,000 after purchasing an additional 293,818 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the second quarter worth about $6,064,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 31.6% in the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 656,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,454,000 after purchasing an additional 157,714 shares during the period. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HLIO traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.54. The company had a trading volume of 253,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,847. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Helios Technologies has a 52 week low of $29.03 and a 52 week high of $49.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.89 and its 200-day moving average is $36.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $119.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.17 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 4.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Helios Technologies will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

