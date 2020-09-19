Helium Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $800,984.00 (HNT)

Helium (CURRENCY:HNT) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. In the last seven days, Helium has traded 31.6% higher against the US dollar. Helium has a total market capitalization of $73.21 million and approximately $800,984.00 worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Helium coin can now be purchased for about $1.68 or 0.00015324 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Crex24.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00007294 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00022284 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000090 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Helium Profile

Helium (CRYPTO:HNT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2017. Helium’s total supply is 49,720,141 coins and its circulating supply is 43,523,508 coins. Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Helium’s official website is heliumchain.org

Helium Coin Trading

Helium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

