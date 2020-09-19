Helix Price Down 8.8% Over Last Week (HLIX)

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 19th. Helix has a total market cap of $164,822.47 and $2.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Helix has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. One Helix coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Helix alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.89 or 0.00469872 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00022620 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00013384 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005143 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00009833 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000263 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000208 BTC.

About Helix

Helix (HLIX) is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 28,863,422 coins and its circulating supply is 28,727,615 coins. The official message board for Helix is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin . The official website for Helix is helix-crypto.com

Helix Coin Trading

Helix can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Helix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.