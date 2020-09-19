HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) PT Set at €45.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bankhaus Lampe set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €41.54 ($48.87).

Shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA stock opened at €44.14 ($51.93) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €41.10 and its 200-day moving average price is €35.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.88. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a 52-week low of €20.24 ($23.81) and a 52-week high of €50.85 ($59.82). The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.44.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body lighting products, interior lights, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

