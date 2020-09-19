HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) Given a €51.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HLE. Morgan Stanley set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €41.54 ($48.87).

Get HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA alerts:

Shares of ETR:HLE opened at €44.14 ($51.93) on Tuesday. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a 12-month low of €20.24 ($23.81) and a 12-month high of €50.85 ($59.82). The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €41.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of €35.28.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body lighting products, interior lights, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

Read More: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.