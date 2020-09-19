Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Short Interest Down 12.1% in August

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,610,000 shares, a drop of 12.1% from the August 15th total of 10,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days. Currently, 6.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 14,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $982,394.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,189 shares in the company, valued at $7,773,987.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein stock traded down $1.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,587,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,261. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.97. Henry Schein has a 1-year low of $41.85 and a 1-year high of $73.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.04.

HSIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

