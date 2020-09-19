Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the August 15th total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 808,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 52.7% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 10.0% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Hercules Capital by 13.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Hercules Capital from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.75 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine cut Hercules Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Compass Point raised Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.25 to $12.75 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hercules Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.69.

HTGC traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $11.50. 582,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,061,749. Hercules Capital has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $16.40. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.35 and its 200-day moving average is $10.55.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $67.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.34 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 34.44%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hercules Capital will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

