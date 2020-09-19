Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) Short Interest Down 13.4% in August

Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 631,900 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the August 15th total of 729,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 245,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

In other news, EVP Michael Eugene Benito sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $42,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,951.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Heritage Commerce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Heritage Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Heritage Commerce in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Heritage Commerce in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

HTBK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub lowered Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

Heritage Commerce stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.66. The company had a trading volume of 652,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,786. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.00 and its 200-day moving average is $7.56. Heritage Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $6.04 and a fifty-two week high of $13.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.77 million, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.07.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 17.94%. The business had revenue of $37.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.46 million. Analysts anticipate that Heritage Commerce will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.60%.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

