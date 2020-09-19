Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.98 EPS

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.98, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $626.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.05 million. Herman Miller had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 19.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS.

Shares of MLHR stock opened at $34.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Herman Miller has a 1 year low of $14.39 and a 1 year high of $49.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.78 and a beta of 1.56.

Get Herman Miller alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 28th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%.

MLHR has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Herman Miller from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of Herman Miller from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

In other Herman Miller news, Director Michael A. Volkema purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.44 per share, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,680,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Herman Miller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herman Miller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.