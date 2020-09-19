HEROcoin (PLAY) Price Hits $0.0019

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One HEROcoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, Kucoin and IDEX. HEROcoin has a total market cap of $369,871.86 and $17,606.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HEROcoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009140 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00047418 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00248880 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00091139 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.15 or 0.01477114 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000264 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00220189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000715 BTC.

About HEROcoin

HEROcoin launched on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,957,035 tokens. The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here

HEROcoin Token Trading

HEROcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEROcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEROcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HEROcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEROcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.