Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Short Interest Up 12.2% in August

Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the August 15th total of 2,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Hershey from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Hershey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.53.

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.98, for a total value of $37,920.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,810.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Hershey by 6.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 27,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Hershey by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Hershey by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Hershey by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Hershey by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,173,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,527,000 after acquiring an additional 213,900 shares in the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HSY traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.92. 1,544,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,184,784. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Hershey has a 1-year low of $109.88 and a 1-year high of $161.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.39 and a 200-day moving average of $138.07.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.18. Hershey had a return on equity of 70.65% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hershey will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.804 per share. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.71%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

