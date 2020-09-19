Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Short Interest Up 12.2% in August

Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the August 15th total of 2,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Hershey from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Hershey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.53.
In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.98, for a total value of $37,920.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,810.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of HSY traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.92. 1,544,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,184,784. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Hershey has a 1-year low of $109.88 and a 1-year high of $161.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.39 and a 200-day moving average of $138.07.
Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.18. Hershey had a return on equity of 70.65% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hershey will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.804 per share. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.71%.
Hershey Company Profile
The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.
