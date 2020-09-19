HEX Achieves Market Cap of $1.03 Billion (HEX)

HEX (CURRENCY:HEX) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. During the last seven days, HEX has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. HEX has a total market capitalization of $1.03 billion and $1.41 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HEX token can now be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009115 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00084392 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 60.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00121237 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00041837 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000390 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00008556 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

HEX Token Profile

HEX (HEX) is a token. Its genesis date was December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 337,471,505,103 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,426,670,773 tokens. HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . HEX’s official website is hex.win

HEX Token Trading

HEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

