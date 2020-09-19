HEXO’s (HEXO) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their sell rating on shares of HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $0.75 price objective on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners reiterated a hold rating and issued a $1.10 target price on shares of HEXO in a research note on Friday, June 12th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of HEXO from $1.00 to $0.90 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of HEXO in a research note on Friday, June 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of HEXO from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of HEXO in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.39.
NASDAQ HEXO opened at $0.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.71. HEXO has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $4.62.
About HEXO
HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.
