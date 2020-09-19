HEXO’s (HEXO) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their sell rating on shares of HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $0.75 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners reiterated a hold rating and issued a $1.10 target price on shares of HEXO in a research note on Friday, June 12th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of HEXO from $1.00 to $0.90 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of HEXO in a research note on Friday, June 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of HEXO from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of HEXO in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.39.

NASDAQ HEXO opened at $0.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.71. HEXO has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $4.62.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HEXO. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of HEXO by 40.9% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 20,714,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013,180 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of HEXO by 143.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,478,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,501 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HEXO by 366.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 813,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 639,123 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEXO in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of HEXO by 16.7% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 708,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 101,460 shares in the last quarter.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

