Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Hibbett Sports in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. TheStreet raised Hibbett Sports from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Hibbett Sports presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of Hibbett Sports stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.03. 867,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.26 million, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.38. Hibbett Sports has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $40.92.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 28th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.80. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $441.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Hibbett Sports’s quarterly revenue was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $186,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 30,236 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $1,029,838.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,438 shares in the company, valued at $457,698.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,927 shares of company stock worth $1,274,237 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Hibbett Sports by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 4.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 30.9% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 26,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 6,342 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in Hibbett Sports by 46.7% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 42,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in Hibbett Sports by 8.9% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 69,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 5,676 shares during the last quarter.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

