Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Hibbett Sports in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. TheStreet raised Hibbett Sports from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Hibbett Sports presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.
Shares of Hibbett Sports stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.03. 867,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.26 million, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.38. Hibbett Sports has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $40.92.
In related news, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $186,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 30,236 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $1,029,838.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,438 shares in the company, valued at $457,698.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,927 shares of company stock worth $1,274,237 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Hibbett Sports by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 4.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 30.9% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 26,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 6,342 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in Hibbett Sports by 46.7% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 42,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in Hibbett Sports by 8.9% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 69,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 5,676 shares during the last quarter.
About Hibbett Sports
Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.
Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.