Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Short Interest Update

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a decrease of 12.2% from the August 15th total of 1,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 429,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HI. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Hillenbrand from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hillenbrand from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HI traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.54. 1,281,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,822. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.48 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.62. Hillenbrand has a twelve month low of $13.61 and a twelve month high of $34.63.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $607.50 million during the quarter. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 17.93% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. Analysts predict that Hillenbrand will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

In related news, SVP Kimberly K. Ryan sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total transaction of $102,052.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,422,912. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jana Partners LLC bought a new position in Hillenbrand during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,962,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 403.4% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 548,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,477,000 after acquiring an additional 439,333 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hillenbrand by 44.5% in the first quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,420,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,137,000 after acquiring an additional 437,329 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 15.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,565,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,027,000 after acquiring an additional 337,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Hillenbrand by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,521,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,178,000 after purchasing an additional 240,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.