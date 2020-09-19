Hiveterminal Token (HVN) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2,079.00

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded up 11.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. One Hiveterminal Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC and Livecoin. In the last seven days, Hiveterminal Token has traded 13.9% higher against the dollar. Hiveterminal Token has a total market capitalization of $1.95 million and approximately $2,079.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hiveterminal Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00045642 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00246636 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00092382 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.42 or 0.01466404 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000255 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00218457 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Hiveterminal Token Token Profile

Hiveterminal Token’s genesis date was July 3rd, 2017. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net . The official website for Hiveterminal Token is www.hiveterminal.com . Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net

Buying and Selling Hiveterminal Token

Hiveterminal Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiveterminal Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hiveterminal Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

