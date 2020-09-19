Hochtief (FRA:HOT) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $74.80

Hochtief Ag (FRA:HOT) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.80 and traded as low as $71.25. Hochtief shares last traded at $72.40, with a volume of 104,796 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HOT shares. Oddo Bhf set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Hochtief and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Nord/LB set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Hochtief and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Independent Research set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Hochtief and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €107.50 ($126.47).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €74.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of €73.59.

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft engages in the construction business worldwide. The company operates through HOCHTIEF Americas, HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific, and HOCHTIEF Europe divisions. The HOCHTIEF Americas division provides building and infrastructure construction services primarily in the United States and Canada, including public buildings, office properties, sports facilities, educational and healthcare properties, transportation infrastructure, hydroelectric power stations, and dams.

