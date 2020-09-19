Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.75.

HBCP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Home Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

In other news, Director Ann Forte Trappey bought 1,900 shares of Home Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.79 per share, with a total value of $49,001.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,001. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBCP. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 53.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 27.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 101.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 41.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HBCP traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.46. The company had a trading volume of 51,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,981. Home Bancorp has a one year low of $18.57 and a one year high of $40.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $219.06 million, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.90.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.26). Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $25.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.46 million. Analysts forecast that Home Bancorp will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

