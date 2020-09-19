Homeros (HMR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $186.21 Million

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 19th. One Homeros token can now be purchased for approximately $0.71 or 0.00006439 BTC on exchanges. Homeros has a total market capitalization of $186.21 million and approximately $20.11 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Homeros has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009057 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00044802 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00245639 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00092530 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $162.26 or 0.01466289 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000253 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00217992 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000719 BTC.

About Homeros

Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 261,343,379 tokens. Homeros’ official website is homerosnet.com

Homeros Token Trading

Homeros can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Homeros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Homeros using one of the exchanges listed above.

