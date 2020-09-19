HOQU Price Reaches $0.0015 on Exchanges (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 18th. One HOQU token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including Cobinhood, BitForex, HitBTC and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Over the last seven days, HOQU has traded 16.1% higher against the dollar. HOQU has a market cap of $249,802.44 and approximately $1.10 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00047626 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00248878 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00092412 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $162.59 or 0.01480209 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000263 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00223243 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000715 BTC.

About HOQU

HOQU’s launch date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HOQU

HOQU can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Cobinhood, Hotbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOQU using one of the exchanges listed above.

