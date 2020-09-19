Horizen (ZEN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $61.31 Million

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 19th. Horizen has a market cap of $61.31 million and $2.05 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Horizen has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. One Horizen coin can now be bought for approximately $6.15 or 0.00055301 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Binance, COSS and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.02 or 0.00530961 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00075220 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000229 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000945 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 9,973,562 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Horizen is horizen.global . The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global

Horizen Coin Trading

Horizen can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Graviex, Cryptopia, DragonEX, OKEx, BiteBTC, Bittrex, Trade Satoshi, Binance and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

