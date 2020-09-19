Horizon Global Corp (NYSE:HZN) Short Interest Down 12.7% in August

Horizon Global Corp (NYSE:HZN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 391,800 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the August 15th total of 448,700 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st.

Shares of HZN stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.35. 37,833 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,149. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.05. Horizon Global has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $6.95. The stock has a market cap of $137.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.43.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Horizon Global had a net margin of 13.39% and a negative return on equity of 4,042.82%. The business had revenue of $120.49 million for the quarter.

About Horizon Global

Horizon Global Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Horizon Americas, Horizon Asia-Pacific, and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, tow bars, security products, and other towing accessories for attaching a trailer, camper, etc.

