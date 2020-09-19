Horizons Enhcd Inc Eqy Cl E Unt Etf (TSE:HEX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Horizons Enhcd Inc Eqy Cl E Unt Etf (TSE:HEX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HEX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Horizons Enhcd Inc Eqy Cl E Unt Etf from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Horizons Enhcd Inc Eqy Cl E Unt Etf in a report on Monday, June 1st.

Shares of HEX traded down C$0.03 on Friday, reaching C$5.53. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,430. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.26. Horizons Enhcd Inc Eqy Cl E Unt Etf has a 12-month low of C$3.30 and a 12-month high of C$6.58.

Horizons Enhcd Inc Eqy Cl E Unt Etf Company Profile

