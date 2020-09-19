HorusPay (HORUS) Reaches One Day Volume of $364.00

HorusPay (CURRENCY:HORUS) traded 52.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. HorusPay has a total market cap of $5.17 million and approximately $364.00 worth of HorusPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HorusPay has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. One HorusPay token can currently be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges including BigONE and DragonEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009030 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00046151 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00246514 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00092714 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.37 or 0.01464069 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000255 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00218202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000710 BTC.

HorusPay’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 872,861,114 tokens. HorusPay’s official Twitter account is @horus_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HorusPay is horuspay.io

HorusPay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HorusPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HorusPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HorusPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

