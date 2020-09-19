HSBC Lowers LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) to Hold

HSBC downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HSBC currently has $72.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on LYB. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Scotiabank reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.30.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $79.00 on Wednesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $33.71 and a 1 year high of $98.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.23. The firm has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.36.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 43.66%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 75,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 13,779 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,275,000. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 460,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,271,000 after purchasing an additional 35,881 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 17,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. 66.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

