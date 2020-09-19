HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:HTGM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:HTGM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.18.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HTGM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Get HTG Molecular Diagnostics alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 2.8% during the second quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 4,579,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 124,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 15.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 62,175 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 211.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 210,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 143,172 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 64.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 163,998 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 63,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 22.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTGM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,926,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,174,489. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.43. The company has a market capitalization of $25.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.26.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 141.02% and a negative return on equity of 85.82%. The business had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HTG Molecular Diagnostics

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation (or platforms); consumables comprising assay kits; and software analytics that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for HTG Molecular Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HTG Molecular Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.