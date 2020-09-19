Humaniq One Day Volume Reaches $88,412.00 (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One Humaniq token can now be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Hotbit and YoBit. During the last week, Humaniq has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. Humaniq has a market cap of $977,592.27 and $88,412.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009107 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00047534 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00248898 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00092646 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $162.87 or 0.01481716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000264 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00223531 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000714 BTC.

About Humaniq

Humaniq was first traded on December 11th, 2016. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Humaniq Token Trading

Humaniq can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Mercatox, Hotbit, Bittrex and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

