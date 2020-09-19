Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) Short Interest Update

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,300 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the August 15th total of 72,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hurco Companies during the first quarter worth $49,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hurco Companies by 35.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Hurco Companies by 30.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,974 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hurco Companies during the second quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Hurco Companies by 176.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,505 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HURC stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.30. The company had a trading volume of 62,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,887. The company has a market cap of $198.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 0.77. Hurco Companies has a twelve month low of $20.39 and a twelve month high of $39.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.72.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 3.92%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st.

Hurco Companies Company Profile

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company offers general purpose computerized machine tools, such as vertical machining centers and turning centers. It also provides computer numerical control (CNC) machine tools; machine tools with computer control systems; and industry standard CNC controls, including Fanuc, Siemens, Mitsubishi, or Heidenhain.

