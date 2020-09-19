Hurify (HUR) Market Capitalization Tops $72,332.55

Hurify (CURRENCY:HUR) traded up 16.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 18th. Hurify has a total market capitalization of $72,332.55 and $128.00 worth of Hurify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hurify has traded 16.9% higher against the US dollar. One Hurify token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinMex, YoBit, IDEX and Tidex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001518 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00044627 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 455.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00043484 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005316 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $496.57 or 0.04521076 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005157 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009104 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00055740 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00034979 BTC.

Hurify Profile

Hurify (HUR) is a token. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Hurify’s total supply is 273,325,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,464,943 tokens. Hurify’s official website is hurify.co . Hurify’s official message board is medium.com/@Hurify . Hurify’s official Twitter account is @Hurify_hur and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Hurify

Hurify can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, YoBit, Tidex, CoinMex and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hurify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hurify should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hurify using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

