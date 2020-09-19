HUSD Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last Week (HUSD)

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. One HUSD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00009049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HUSD has a total market cap of $145.79 million and $36.72 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HUSD has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00044576 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00043166 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005523 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $529.69 or 0.04786833 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005248 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009056 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00055480 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00034723 BTC.

HUSD Profile

HUSD is a token. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 145,597,173 tokens. The official website for HUSD is www.stcoins.com . HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

HUSD Token Trading

HUSD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

