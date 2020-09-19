Husky Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:HUSKF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Husky Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:HUSKF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.42.

HUSKF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Husky Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Husky Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Husky Energy from $3.80 to $4.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Husky Energy from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HUSKF traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.60. 9,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,939. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.15. Husky Energy has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $8.49.

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

