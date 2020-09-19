Hydro (HYDRO) Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

Hydro (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. One Hydro token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, Bittrex, BitMart and Fatbtc. In the last week, Hydro has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. Hydro has a market capitalization of $3.12 million and approximately $295,440.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00044522 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00043338 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00005684 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $526.70 or 0.04743259 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005245 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009049 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00055452 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00034766 BTC.

Hydro Profile

Hydro (HYDRO) is a token. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,046,612,734 tokens. The official website for Hydro is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro . Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hydro’s official message board is medium.com/@hydrogenapi . The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Hydro Token Trading

Hydro can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, IDAX, Mercatox, Fatbtc, CoinEx, BitForex, Bittrex, Upbit, IDEX and DEx.top. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydro using one of the exchanges listed above.

