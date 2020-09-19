HyperDAO Market Cap Hits $6.66 Million (HDAO)

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. One HyperDAO token can now be bought for about $0.0175 or 0.00000158 BTC on exchanges. HyperDAO has a market capitalization of $6.66 million and $478,773.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HyperDAO has traded down 3.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009033 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00046120 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00246918 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00092458 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.16 or 0.01463146 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000256 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00218477 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000711 BTC.

HyperDAO Profile

HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 380,392,028 tokens. HyperDAO’s official website is www.hyperdao.com . The official message board for HyperDAO is medium.com/@hdao

Buying and Selling HyperDAO

HyperDAO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

