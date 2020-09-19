Hyperion Market Cap Reaches $240.78 Million (HYN)

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 19th. Over the last seven days, Hyperion has traded 47.9% higher against the dollar. Hyperion has a total market capitalization of $240.78 million and $4.02 million worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hyperion token can currently be bought for $0.76 or 0.00006857 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Hotbit, Bgogo and Bibox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00045714 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00246150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00092927 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $162.34 or 0.01464340 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000255 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00218076 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Hyperion Token Profile

Hyperion’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,765,917 tokens. Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hyperion’s official message board is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical . Hyperion’s official website is www.hyn.space

Hyperion Token Trading

Hyperion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bgogo, CoinExchange and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyperion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyperion using one of the exchanges listed above.

