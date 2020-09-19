HyperQuant 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3,041.00 (HQT)

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded 26.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 18th. During the last seven days, HyperQuant has traded up 45.5% against the US dollar. HyperQuant has a total market cap of $88,699.49 and approximately $3,041.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperQuant token can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, IDAX, Bilaxy and Kryptono.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HyperQuant alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00047372 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00248136 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00090972 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $161.88 or 0.01475705 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000264 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00221194 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000715 BTC.

About HyperQuant

HyperQuant’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,094,250 tokens. The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperQuant’s official website is hyperquant.net . HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for HyperQuant is medium.com/hyperquant

Buying and Selling HyperQuant

HyperQuant can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono, IDAX, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperQuant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperQuant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HyperQuant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperQuant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.