iA Financial Corporation Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iA Financial Corporation Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 484,700 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the August 15th total of 446,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of IAFNF stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.28. The company had a trading volume of 591 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,599. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.80. iA Financial has a 52 week low of $28.20 and a 52 week high of $56.92.
About iA Financial
