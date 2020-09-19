iA Financial Corporation Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iA Financial Corporation Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 484,700 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the August 15th total of 446,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of IAFNF stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.28. The company had a trading volume of 591 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,599. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.80. iA Financial has a 52 week low of $28.20 and a 52 week high of $56.92.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

