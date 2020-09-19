ICC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ICCH) Short Interest Update

ICC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ICCH) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the August 15th total of 2,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

ICCH stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,131. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. ICC has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.42 million, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.21.

ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. ICC had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $14.62 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Minerva Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICC by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 31,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC raised its stake in ICC by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 42,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 17,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M3F Inc. raised its stake in ICC by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 263,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 5,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

About ICC

ICC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Illinois Casualty Company, provides property and casualty insurance products to the food and beverage industry in the United States. The company offers commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, workers' compensation, and umbrella liability insurance products.

