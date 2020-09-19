ICON (ICX) Price Reaches $0.47 on Major Exchanges

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded down 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. ICON has a total market capitalization of $267.65 million and approximately $17.36 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICON coin can currently be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00004266 BTC on popular exchanges including OOOBTC, Huobi, DragonEX and HitBTC. In the last seven days, ICON has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009040 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00046226 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00247397 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00092568 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $162.48 or 0.01465672 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000257 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00021065 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00217972 BTC.

ICON Profile

ICON uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 856,805,429 coins and its circulating supply is 565,948,655 coins. ICON’s official website is www.icon.foundation . ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ICON

ICON can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, COSS, Bithumb, Rfinex, Gate.io, HitBTC, Binance, ABCC, Huobi, Allbit, Hotbit, IDEX, OKEx, OOOBTC, DragonEX, Bitbns and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

