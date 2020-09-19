IDEX Membership Price Tops $164.75 on Exchanges (IDXM)

IDEX Membership (CURRENCY:IDXM) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. One IDEX Membership token can currently be bought for about $164.75 or 0.01500891 BTC on exchanges. IDEX Membership has a market cap of $329,495.98 and $151.00 worth of IDEX Membership was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, IDEX Membership has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00044562 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00043384 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005432 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $499.95 or 0.04554613 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005247 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009110 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00055258 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00034975 BTC.

About IDEX Membership

IDEX Membership (CRYPTO:IDXM) is a token. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX Membership’s total supply is 2,000 tokens. IDEX Membership’s official website is auroradao.com/tokensale . IDEX Membership’s official Twitter account is @Aurora_dao

IDEX Membership Token Trading

IDEX Membership can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX Membership directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX Membership should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IDEX Membership using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

