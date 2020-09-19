IES Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:IESC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

IES Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:IESC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 209,200 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the August 15th total of 185,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:IESC traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.23. 631,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,867. The company has a market cap of $741.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.89. IES has a 52-week low of $13.73 and a 52-week high of $36.47.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of IES from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Matthews sold 21,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $635,837.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,972.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Matthews sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,177 shares of company stock valued at $989,735 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 61.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in IES by 4.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in IES by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in IES by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in IES by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in IES by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

IES Holdings, Inc engages in communications, commercial and industrial, infrastructure solutions, and residential businesses in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

