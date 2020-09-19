IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of IES (NASDAQ:IESC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

IESC stock opened at $35.23 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.89. IES has a one year low of $13.73 and a one year high of $36.47. The stock has a market cap of $741.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.03.

Get IES alerts:

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Matthews sold 21,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $635,837.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,972.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gary S. Matthews sold 3,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $102,280.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,410.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 33,177 shares of company stock valued at $989,735. 61.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IES by 95.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of IES by 35.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of IES in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of IES by 7.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IES in the second quarter valued at about $235,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IES

IES Holdings, Inc engages in communications, commercial and industrial, infrastructure solutions, and residential businesses in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.